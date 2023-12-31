Hands On completes Morris sweep of Inter City Pace at Maitland

Menangle reinsman Robbie Morris expects Hands On to back up in the Golden Guitar at Tamworth after the gelding gave him a clean sweep of the Inter City Pace (2422 metres) series at Maitland with a dominant victory on Saturday night.
Morris took Hands On, trained by his wife, KerryAnn, to a commanding heat win six days earlier and he produced a similar drive to secure a 2.3m win in the $25,500 final.
Hands On finished ahead of the Elizabeth Heath-trained pair of Bettor To Be Tricky and Didshedoit, which Morris also steered to heat victories.
Facing a tricky start from a wide draw on the second line, Morris had Hands on midfield in a three-deep line early before pressing forward to grab the lead.
From there, the $2.10 favourite rattled off quarters of 31.4, 28.3, 28.4 and 28.5 seconds to hold out Bettor To Be Tricky ($2.50), which was the only threat. Didshedoit was a further 11m away, and 15m ahead of the rest of the field.
"You never know how those races are going to pan out, you've just got to play it by ear, but we sort of got a good trip through and were able to get ahead of a few of the others and found the front, which was really good," Morris said.
"It all worked out great. He did it fairly easy again, so he's a nice horse.
"He's been a really good pick up for the stable. He's a cool dude, he's no hassle and he seems to want to do his job."
The Golden Guitar, which starts with heats on January 21, looked the next target for the five-year-old.
"I'll just see how he pulls up," Morris said.
"He'll probably have an easy week then maybe head to Tamworth for the Golden Guitar. He still fits into that kind of race, so we might head in that direction I'd say."
Local driver Grace Panella was the other star on the night, racking up four wins, including with Boyshavtime in the Maitland Cup.
