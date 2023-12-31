Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hands On completes Morris sweep of Inter City Pace at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney driver Robbie Morris. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Sydney driver Robbie Morris. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Menangle reinsman Robbie Morris expects Hands On to back up in the Golden Guitar at Tamworth after the gelding gave him a clean sweep of the Inter City Pace (2422 metres) series at Maitland with a dominant victory on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.