Short Stories 2024: My Old Mate!

When he saw me he tried to get up, but he just could not get his legs under him, and he gave up and fell back to lie quietly. I knew then that he was dying; and I squatted down beside him and stroked his neck and talked to him quietly. His eyes sought me out, and he lifted his great head and tried to rise once more. Again he failed. His breathing was becoming quieter, and now he made a quiet groaning noise as he breathed out. The mares knew something was wrong, and stood very close making gentle noises every few seconds, and dropping their heads down to gently nudge him.

