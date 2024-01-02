Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Short Stories 2024: My Old Mate!

By Gary Lawless
January 2 2024 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Marina Neil
Picture by Marina Neil

It was 5:30 in the morning, and as I stood by the kitchen bench and prepared my first cup of coffee for the day, I looked out of the window to see dark clouds on the eastern horizon, lit by the faint dawn light, and with regular bolts of lightning splitting the air and sending faint rumbling sounds over the landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.