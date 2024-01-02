Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Every one of those deaths is a person': 35 lost on Hunter roads in 2023

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 2 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left, Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes, the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash in June, and a fatal crash on the M1 in July. Pictures by Simone de Peak and Peter Lorimer
Clockwise from left, Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes, the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash in June, and a fatal crash on the M1 in July. Pictures by Simone de Peak and Peter Lorimer

THIRTY-FIVE loved ones were missing from family Christmases last year after a tragic 12 months on the Hunter's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.