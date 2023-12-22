Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It's not worth somebody's life': how to stay safe on the roads

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak
Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak

POLICE will be out in force this Christmas doing everything they can to stop even one more family having to go through the lifelong trauma of losing a loved one on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.