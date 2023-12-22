'It's not worth somebody's life': how to stay safe on the roads

POLICE will be out in force this Christmas doing everything they can to stop even one more family having to go through the lifelong trauma of losing a loved one on the road.
Highway patrol officers are pleading with the public to help them.
"A moment's lack of foresight can lead to a lifetime of consequences," Newcastle's highway patrol Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes said.
"These are consequences that don't just impact one family, they impact entire families, entire generations, entire communities, and the repercussions are far and wide."
A high visibility police operation was launched on the early morning of December 22, and will continue through until midnight on January 1.
Double demerits will be in play during that time, and police will be out and about patrolling roads, and drug and breath testing drivers randomly at stationary sites and on the go.
"Trying to make sure that everybody travelling on NSW roads gets to their destination safely and can enjoy the holiday season with their family," Chief Inspector Barnes said.
Up to December 22, there had been 350 deaths on the state's roads this year, 80 more than in 2022.
"We don't want that number to increase, even by one person," he said.
The holiday season typically sees people travelling longer distances, on unfamiliar roads, sometimes with heavy caravans or boats in tow, and with restless kids in the car.
There are also plenty of roadworks happening across the Hunter.
Chief Inspector Barnes urged people to plan ahead, be patient, drive to the conditions - whether that be weather, time of day, wildlife or the type of road - and know when to stop and take a breather.
"Five minutes, half-an-hour, an hour, is not worth the loss of somebody's life or the serious injury of someone close to you," he said.
"There will be frustrations, that's part and parcel of travelling during this time, but it's important that we understand that how we feel at these times and how that impacts our decision-making is not necessarily going to be how we view things at a later point in time."
The community can help be the eyes and ears of the police force.
Anyone who notices someone driving erratically or dangerously on the roads should call Crime Stoppers or police.
Chief Inspector Barnes said it meant officers could stop the offending driver or check that they were okay.
He reminded all drivers that being safe wasn't just about them, it was about everyone else travelling as well.
Police will be targeting seatbelt and mobile phone offences, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, and dangerous driving.
