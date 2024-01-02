On the naughty list: hundreds hit with fines during double demerits

MORE than 1000 drivers in the Hunter will have to fork out for fines after they were caught breaking the road rules during double demerits.
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol police breath tested 12,735 people during the 11-day safety operation, and caught 34 drink drivers.
One man allegedly blew more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit in the carpark of McDonald's on King Street in Newcastle about 10am on Sunday.
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol's Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes thanked the community for alerting police and urged anyone who noticed erratic or dangerous driving to report it.
In the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley police districts, there were 51 people caught drug driving and 418 were clocked speeding.
There were 24 tickets issued for mobile phone use, 19 for seatbelts and 643 for other traffic offences.
Chief Inspector Barnes said it was pleasing to see that the majority of drivers in the area had done the right thing while behind the wheel, and had thought of their family and others.
"There is still a very small element that has some work to do and continues to place others at risk unfairly," he said.
"Despite the threat of double demerits, despite the ... risks posted to members of the public at this time of year, is a concern."
He reminded people to be aware some illicit drugs could remain in their body for days.
There were no fatal crashes in the Newcastle and Hunter areas during the police operation from December 22 to January 1.
Chief Inspector Barnes warned that while the Christmas and New Year operation had wrapped up, police would be out in force for the rest of the school holidays.
He said officers would be targeting drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
"Many people may not be aware that they are in fact a distracted driver at times," he said.
"It just takes a moment of inattention or lack of focus behind the wheel to often have a catastrophic outcome."
He urged road users to take a break when they needed to, and be mindful of things that could divert their focus, especially if travelling with kids in the car.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.