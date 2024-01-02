Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

On the naughty list: hundreds hit with fines during double demerits

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 2 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak
Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes. Picture by Simone de Peak

MORE than 1000 drivers in the Hunter will have to fork out for fines after they were caught breaking the road rules during double demerits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.