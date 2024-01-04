Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

When too many cycleways are never enough: council attacks driving again

By Bradley Perrett
January 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A declaration of triumph, or an instruction? A sign on Darby Street. Inset: A concept image of the new bike lanes on Hunter Street at Stewart Avenue.
A declaration of triumph, or an instruction? A sign on Darby Street. Inset: A concept image of the new bike lanes on Hunter Street at Stewart Avenue.

"Cyclists claim the lane," say the traffic signs on Darby Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.