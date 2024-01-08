Coins in the wall and newspapers in the floor: the hinding places of renovators

"I was about 10 when I did my first building job. I was the 'apprentice' when dad - a labourer at Comsteel steelworks, christened Clarence Roy though everyone called him Jack - did an extension on the back of our small 1880s miner's cottage at the Merewether end of Victoria Street, Adamstown, so that we could have a bigger kitchen and a separate bathroom and laundry (although it didn't extend to installing an inside toilet - we still had to go out the back).

