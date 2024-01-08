Why jet ski riders are facing fines at Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie

FIVE jet ski riders have been fined and more than 20 have been hit with official warnings for breaking the water rules during a weekend blitz.
NSW Maritime officers were out on Lake Macquarie and at Port Stephens on Saturday and Sunday, January 6 and 7, to help educate a flood of new users and remind riders of their responsibilities.
Operation Stay Afloat saw 88 vessels undergo safety checks at Port Stephens and 78 at Lake Macquarie.
Three jet ski riders at Port Stephens copped penalty notices and nine official warnings were given.
Licence and registration infringements made up about half of offences detected at the bay, while one rider was fined for not having a life jacket, and another for having a child as young as nine observing while towing.
There were 12 official warnings dished out at Lake Macquarie and two penalty notices.
Life jacket non-compliance was the main problem at the lake, accounting for 36 per cent of offending.
The statewide operation was the first water safety campaign of the year, targeting jet skis as the sport surges in popularity.
Lake Macquarie was listed in the top five local government areas where the most new licences have been issued.
Transport for NSW statistics reveal the largest jump in jet ski users was among young people, with more than 23,000 licenced riders between the ages of 13 and 28, an increase of 22 per cent since last year.
There are now more than 90,000 licenced jet ski users in the state, an increase of 36 per cent since 2020.
During the two-day Operation Stay Afloat across NSW, 2000 vessels were checked, 186 official warnings were made, and 81 penalties were handed out.
Most were for life jacket offences, unlicenced riders or unregistered vehicles, and speeding.
Life jacket breaches can cost $250, towing a person on a personal watercraft without a proper observer carries a $500 fine, and speeding can cost between $100 and $500.
Port Stephens and Lake Macquarie have been hotspots for jet skis this summer, with locals reporting seeing more than ever before.
Maritime NSW boat safety operator Jim Lawson was out on the water at Little Beach and Shoal Bay on the weekend as part of the crackdown.
He said he had been pleased with the behaviour of the majority of riders.
"There's just a few amongst them that do cause problems with unsafe operation," he said.
"There were a handful of problems, but the ones that I experienced were more ignorance as opposed to malice."
A major part of the campaign was to talk to riders about keeping a safe distance from swimmers and boaters.
"That's where problems happen - when they're going too fast, too close," Mr Lawson said.
"We're just encouraging everyone to give themselves plenty of room."
There are also rules about how close jet skis can get to wildlife like whales, dolphins and dugongs.
Concerns have been raised about how jet skis are affecting animals. A Nelson Bay tour operator and marine rescuer claimed the quiet and quick machines were altering dolphin behaviour.
A man said he contacted police after watching a jet ski rider plough through a flock of black swans feeding off Bagnalls Beach on December 30, appearing to kill at least one.
A wildlife rescuer at Lake Macquarie told the Newcastle Herald turtle strikes had been reported there.
