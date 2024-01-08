Police pursuit ends in crash, Newcastle Inner City Bypass closed to traffic

EMERGENCY services have raced to the scene of a crash on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass after a driver was accidentally hit during a police pursuit.
Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the crash at Charlestown Road just before 8am on Tuesday January 9. At least one person, a woman understood to be in her 40s, has been treated at the scene and is expected to be transported to John Hunter Hospital.
Newcastle Herald understands police were in pursuit of an alleged offender when one of their vehicles collided with a commuter's car. More details will be released by police, but the Herald can confirm the alleged offender was apprehended by police despite the crash.
The road has been closed in a southbound direction as emergency services remained at the scene at 8.30am. Southbound motorists have been diverted into Carney Avenue and can then continue to Northcott Drive, Pacific Highway, Charlestown Road and Hillsborough Road to return to the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
The closure has caused significant delays for the morning commute. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and expect heavy traffic conditions.
At least one vehicle, a white sedan, has been significantly damaged in the crash. More details to come.
