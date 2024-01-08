Newcastle Herald
Police pursuit ends in crash, Newcastle Inner City Bypass closed to traffic

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated January 9 2024 - 9:21am, first published 8:45am
The scene of the crash. Picture by Jim Kellar
EMERGENCY services have raced to the scene of a crash on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass after a driver was accidentally hit during a police pursuit.

