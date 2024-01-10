Plans lodged for new beachside housing estate

Defence Housing has lodged plans with Port Stephens Council to subdivide a 111-hecatare parcel of land on the Stockton peninsula to make way for a new 232-lot residential subdivision.
The old rifle range at Fern Bay will be transformed into a new medium-density beachside suburb, backing onto the Stockton dunes.
The $210-million development is designed to accommodate Defence personnel, however 50 per cent of the housing will be available for private sale to the public.
Planning documents reveal there will be a mix of housing, including townhouses, apartments, eco-homes and multi-dwelling housing.
The new estate would "return significant coastal area back to the people" with access to the beach, and also includes 1.6 hectares of park areas that would be handed over to the council.
"The development will feel distinctly public, with access for all to streets, open space and the beach, as opposed to a gated or themed community," planning documents state.
"The diverse mix of housing will accommodate a real community and includes high-quality public open space and streets."
There are expected to be a total of 318 dwellings - capable of housing almost 500 people - including 68 one-to-three storey townhouses, 120 cluster homes, up to 48 courtyard homes, 16 single eco-comes and 66 "dune apartments".
For more than half a century, the rifle range was used as the training facility for all shooting in the region, but ceased operating in 1997.
The concept plan shows the new estate's street network will retain the layout of the firing range, with eight blocks to be developed. One block will be turned into parkland, while the two blocks closest to the beach will be turned into open green space, surrounded by cluster homes.
The minimum lot size will be 200sqm for the majority of the development, but there will be number of 500sqm blocks.
"Rather than covering the site with low-density development, the master plan proposes more energy efficient, environmentally-sensitive and higher-density development with a smaller development footprint," the documents state.
"A broad range of dwelling types such as freestanding houses, semi-detached terrace dwellings with private open spaces that could support single people and smaller families, as well as multi-dwelling cluster housing and small-scale residential apartment buildings that encourage flexibility and households at all stages of life. Significant vegetation communities and historic elements will be retained and opened to the public for their use and enjoyment."
The documents indicate the Worimi lands to the north are a "high-value ecological site" and will be conserved. Only 22 of the site's 111 hectares will be developed, as a significant portion of the block are coastal dunes.
The DA is also seeking approval for intersection upgrade, stormwater management systems and associated works. DHA expects to invest $90 million into the development, with a further $120 million of private expenditure. Vacant land lot settlements were projected to commence in 2026, a DHA spokesperson said.
DHA manages 1200 dwellings in Newcastle. It is required to develop additional housing for Defence members and to replace existing DHA dwellings that do not meet current standards.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that a developer had lodged plans for a new supermarket at Fullerton Cove.
