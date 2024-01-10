Newcastle Herald
Plans lodged for new beachside housing estate

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
January 11 2024
Defence Housing has lodged plans with Port Stephens Council to subdivide a 111-hecatare parcel of land on the Stockton peninsula to make way for a new 232-lot residential subdivision.

