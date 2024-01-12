Newcastle Fringe Festival attracts new artists, venues in 2024

Newcastle Fringe Festival returns to the city in March for 10 jam-packed days of creativity and quirkiness.
And organisers say this year's festival has double the number of artists and venues compared to 2023.
From March 14 to 24, 82 acts and 451 artists will perform 220-plus shows across 15 venues located in Hamilton, Newcastle's CBD, Adamstown and, for the first time, Merewether.
The Hamilton Uniting Church, The Gal and the Royal Exchange return as host venues this year, to be joined by first-timers The Underground at The Grand Hotel, the Northern Star in Hamilton, the Deco Lounge at The Kent Hotel and the Newcastle Hotel in Islington.
Souths at Merewether will host Fringe shows at the Winsor Terrace and John Fleming Room, while Adamstown will come alive with shows at the Memorial Hall and The Dungeon Performance Space at Adamstown Uniting Church.
Newcastle Museum and Bernie's Bar will also be hosting shows.
"The 2024 program has exploded beyond our expectations. This is one Fringe you do not want to miss," Newcastle Fringe chair Brooke Twyford says.
"Sixty-two per cent of 2023 Newcastle Fringe Festival attendees were Newcastle locals, passionate about supporting the arts and proving that events like Fringe Festival are increasingly in popularity and continuing to bring vibrancy and joy to our incredible community.
"Of course, that means that 38 per cent of attendees for this year hailed from outside of Newcastle."
The 2024 Newcastle Fringe Festival is supported by the City of Newcastle's Special Business Rate Funding Program and the Hamilton Business Association.
"We pride ourselves on the money that our artists make at the Newcastle Fringe each year. In 2023, over $80,000 went into the pockets of performers, which is so important for fostering a thriving regional arts scene," Twyford says.
"But the festival itself is run as a non-for-profit, so the support of our partners is integral to the success of the event.
"AGL Energy, Port Waratah Coal Services and Costin Roe Consulting have come on board to help us make next year's Fringe our biggest yet."
