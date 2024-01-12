Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Newcastle Fringe Festival attracts new artists, venues in 2024

By Lisa Rockman
January 12 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Fringe Festival returns to the city in March for 10 jam-packed days of creativity and quirkiness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.