Policeman to front court on domestic violence charges

A POLICEMAN has had domestic violence charges levelled against him after an investigation by officers on the Central Coast.
Tuggerah Lakes police were called to reports of a domestic violence-related incident on Tuesday, January 9.
A 36-year-old senior constable, a currently serving police officer attached to the Northern Region, was arrested after inquiries were made.
He faces charges of common assault; and destroy or damage property.
He was granted strict conditional bail by police to front Wyong Local Court on Thursday, January 11.
His employment status is under review, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
