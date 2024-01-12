Reno back to spark attack as Jets set to roar

CREATIVE spark Reno Piscopo will make a much-anticipated return from a groin injury against Brisbane at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.
Whether Piscopo starts in Unite Round will be determined after training on Saturday.
"Reno is on track to be part of the match-day squad," coach Rob Stanton said. "We will see how he pulls up in the next two sessions. He is doing everything within his power to be ready, which is good for the team.
"If I see that he is ready to go, there is a possibility he could start or it may be a case of us letting him find his groove again for a period on the pitch. Some players feel more comfortable with less pressure when they come back from injury on the bench."
Piscopo injured his groin early in the 3-1 loss to Adelaide at Cooper's Stadium in round nine.
Since then, the Jets have beaten Western United 2-0 at home and had a 1-all draw away with Macarthur.
Stanton said Piscopo would provide "a point of difference" to the attack.
"He influences opposition players on how they defend in certain areas," Stanton said. "That is the difference with players like Reno and Ulises Davila. On the ball, they attract players, they force mistakes, they get into positions where defences make poor decisions. "Reno is that type of player. He can link with other players and other players can feed off that."
In a further boost, leading goal-scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos returns from a one-game suspension.
"Stamma has done really well for us," Stanton said. "He has some leadership qualities which influences the team in a real positive way. We need that."
Keeper Ryan Scott has recovered from a minor knee issue and will play.
The Jets, 10th on 13 points, are a place and a point behind Brisbane, who are under the care of new coach Ben Cahn for a second game.
"The new coach will want to stamp his style on the group," Stanton said. "That obviously takes a little bit of time."
The match completes Unite Round, in which all A-League men and women's games are being played in Sydney, and is the first of four games in 13 days for the Jets.
"If you look at the season, there are two ways to look at it," Stanton said. "We are running 10th or we are five points from third. There is a negative and positive approach to everything. The way I look at it, we are five points from third. The position on the table is reflective of results not performances. I think the performances have been really good.
"Whatever happens in the next two weeks will have a little bearing but it won't have a major bearing [on the finals]. There is a lot to unfold before the end of the season. The indicator of that is the closeness of the comp."
Meanwhile, third-string keeper Noah James has signed a loan deal with NSW NPL club Sydney Olympic.
