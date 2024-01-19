Hunter's Nic White on track for Super Rugby opener with Force despite surgery

WALLABIES halfback Nic White remains on track to start the Super Rugby Pacific season with his new club the Western Force despite undergoing minor surgery this week.
With round one a little over a month away White, born in Scone and a Maitland Blacks junior, had an operation to address shoulder issues on Monday.
"Nic opted to undergo a minor clean-up on Monday to release the bicep tendon in his left shoulder following a recent aggravation," a Force spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald.
"It went well, Nic was back in the club the next day commencing his rehab and is already running this week with a view to returning to full training in three weeks."
The Force host the Hurricanes on February 23.
White, a two-time World Cup representative, is beginning a two-year deal in Western Australia.
He's expected to miss the first pre-season game.
