Hunter's Nic White on track for Super Rugby opener with Force despite surgery

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 19 2024 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
Nic White visits a Hunter Rugby Union match in 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Nic White visits a Hunter Rugby Union match in 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WALLABIES halfback Nic White remains on track to start the Super Rugby Pacific season with his new club the Western Force despite undergoing minor surgery this week.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

