Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Wallabies halfback Nic White ahead of 2023 rugby union World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WRITTEN off by many and paying as much as $14 in some betting markets, evergreen halfback Nic White remains confident the Wallabies are capable of giving this World Cup a "good shake".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.