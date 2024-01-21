Smith 'ecstatic' with My Hepburn's second in group 1 Paws Of Thunder

BRANXTON trainer Susan Smith described the mood as "ecstatic" after My Hepburn exceeded expectations to finish runner-up on debut in a group 1.
My Hepburn recorded a career-best result at Wentworth Park on Saturday night, only beaten to the post by Dutch Riot in the Paws Of Thunder final (520 metres).
"We're really ecstatic for her to have done what she's done. We weren't expecting her to do as good as what she did," Smith said.
My Hepburn started strongly in the $100,000 feature, getting out of box seven quickly and working her way across the field unchecked by the first turn.
The $17 chance settled in behind leader Dutch Riot, who ultimately triumphed by two-and-a-half lengths.
"She just couldn't get in under him. He hugged the rails and she had to do it tough out wide," Smith said.
