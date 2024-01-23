Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Australia Day citizenship ceremonies should be mandatory: councillors

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
January 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ward Four councillor and Newcastle Liberals leader Callum Pull. Picture by Simone De Peak
Ward Four councillor and Newcastle Liberals leader Callum Pull. Picture by Simone De Peak

CITIZENSHIP ceremonies in Newcastle could return to January 26 under a pledge from the city's Liberal councillors that could potentially block any attempts to move them again in future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.