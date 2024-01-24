Five burning questions as Jets hit the home stretch

The Newcastle Jets kicked off the second half of this A-League season with a much-needed Apostolos Stamatelopoulos-inspired 3-1 win over a 10-man Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was a confident, entertaining and mostly consistent performance - Jets fans may have felt uncomfortable when Brisbane scored with 20 minutes remaining - and could not have come at a better time after losing 4-0 to Sydney.
The win has the Jets in 10th position on 16 points, only two points below the top six, as they face another short turnaround to host competition pace-setters Wellington on Saturday night.
Coming into this season, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had scored seven goals in 39 appearances across three previous A-League campaigns.
But the 24-year-old, known as AP, has looked unstoppable since returning to the competition after a stint in Greece, scoring 10 times in 12 outings to be second behind Melbourne Victory's Bruno Fornaroli (13) in the golden boot race.
Donning the captain's armband on Tuesday night, the nose-for-goal attacker produced a man-of-the-match performance to score twice - a header off a free kick in the 29th minute then a well-timed tap-in in the 54th - then provide an assist for Lucas Mauragis (57th) and wreak general havoc.
He was substituted in the 63rd minute after a heavy collision in setting up Mauragis but that appeared more precautionary with another big game looming.
"I've always known that I could do what I'm doing," Stamatelopoulos said post-match.
"It was just about getting the opportunity and playing, and when [coach] Rob [Stanton] called me I wanted to come here, so I'm happy that I'm repaying his faith.
"It's just getting balls in the box. It's just me being in the box. It's where I love to be. I feel like that's where I'm at my best, so when the ball is getting put there a lot of times I feel like I'm going to score."
The Jets have had more than their fair share of reason to complain after VAR calls against them, but could the tide have turned?
Fans, players and coaching staff held their breath as VAR checked a spot kick awarded to the Jets by referee Daniel Cook for hand ball in the 25th minute.
The decision stood but Reno Piscopo, who again seemed on the deck more often than not due to the extra attention he commands from opposing players, had his shot low and left denied by Roar keeper Macklin Freke.
A much more controversial ruling came on the stroke of half-time when Roar veteran Jay O'Shea was red-carded after a VAR check following Clark initially issuing a yellow for seemingly innocuous contact with Callum Timmins.
After playing nine of 13 games on the road to reach the season midpoint, including three consecutive matches in Sydney before facing the Roar, Newcastle will be at home for the bulk of their remaining campaign.
They are back at McDonald Jones Stadium against Phoenix, who lost 3-0 to the Jets in round seven, on Saturday then host Victory on February 3.
"It's been tough because we've been on the road for three weeks and we've been travelling on the day we're playing and getting back at God knows what hour in the morning," Stanton said post-match on Tuesday.
"It's been taking it's toll. That too has really pleased me because we've had a four-day turnaround for this game on the back of three trips away and 1.30 get-backs in the morning ... I take my hat off to the players because they've had to do things that most clubs aren't doing.
"But, in the situation we're in, we're using the best we can in terms of what we have and I'm really proud of the players for not complaining or whinging, of getting on with it."
Jets' success hinges on a young squad being able to play out a 90-minute game.
Not doing so has cost them but Stanton believes they are building nicely.
"I thought we managed the game a lot better [than against Sydney]," Stanton said.
"We managed the moments when we were in trouble ... I like to see little improvements in the player mentality and developing as a group and individuals, and I saw that today.
"The result is great and we're in the results business, but I'm just as happy with the growth in those little moments as well as I am with the win."
Carl Jenkinson's season of frustration continued on Tuesday night when the former Arsenal and West Ham defender was injured and replaced in the opening minutes of play due to a groin issue.
The 31-year-old was making his first appearance in the starting line-up since round one but limped to the sideline after attempting to make a tackle in the fifth minute.
"He just felt a little pop in his groin," Stanton said.
"He's been really good in training, training hard, and I feel really sorry for him because he's been patient as well for a mature player and a guy that has played professionally at some of the best clubs in England.
"I feel for him because he looked ready to go. He deserved his start. But he'll get back ... he's disappointed but he's the type of guy who's happy for the team to win."
