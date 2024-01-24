Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Five burning questions as Jets hit the home stretch

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has scored 10 goals in 12 outings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has scored 10 goals in 12 outings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets kicked off the second half of this A-League season with a much-needed Apostolos Stamatelopoulos-inspired 3-1 win over a 10-man Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.