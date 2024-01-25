Hometown disaster, faith, spurs fight to make fossil fuel companies accountable

November was my first time in Newcastle, but I wasn't the first settler in my family to turn up here. My great grandfather Denis Costello migrated to Australia around 1927, and he lived in Hamilton in the 1930s and 40s. Grandad Denny was a railway worker, a fitter's assistant. He was always a proud union member. He passed on his dedication to workers to his daughter, my grandmother, Ellen Costello. She married my grandfather at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Hamilton and left Newcastle in the 1940s for the US. They settled on the Gulf Coast of Florida, which is where I grew up.