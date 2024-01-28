How switch to renewables converts to super profits for savvy companies

Take Sunday, January 21, eight days ago. It was a hot day across NSW and a cool change for Sydney, the Lower Hunter and the Illawarra wasn't expected until the wee hours of Monday morning. Throughout that day, air-conditioners hummed, powered by solar roof tops and solar farms (delivering 55 per cent of supply at 2pm), by coal-fired power stations (36 per cent) and by wind turbines (12 per cent). At 6pm, however, the sun started to clock off for the day, putting NSW solar to bed. Coal power stations still chugged away. But so did air-conditioners into the heat of the night.