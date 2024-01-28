Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Paralympian Lauren Parker launches big year with home-town race in Stockton

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
January 29 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Parker, after claiming the 2022 Oceania paratriathlon crown in Newcastle, is primed for a big 2024. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Lauren Parker, after claiming the 2022 Oceania paratriathlon crown in Newcastle, is primed for a big 2024. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lauren Parker might be mostly racing herself, but nonetheless expects a home-town para-triathlon event to provide the perfect platform for a busy year ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.