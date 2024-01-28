Paralympian Lauren Parker launches big year with home-town race in Stockton

Lauren Parker might be mostly racing herself, but nonetheless expects a home-town para-triathlon event to provide the perfect platform for a busy year ahead.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Newcastle 35-year-old, who was paralysed from the waist down in a training accident in 2017, is aiming to qualify for para-triathlon and para-cycling at the Paris Paralympics.
She has "unfinished business" in para-triathlon after being pipped on the finish line at the Tokyo Games (2021) and has quickly proven a dominant force in para-cycling since her first event last May.
"The last three years has been a challenge, for the triathlon side of things," Parker told the Newcastle Herald.
"I definitely have unfinished business and definitely want to get that gold medal this time. So, that's been driving me to keep going over the last few years to get it done this year. Having that goal of racing and representing the country is also a big motivator.
"It's an added challenge with the cycling but I'm really enjoying the cycling moreso than triathlon at the moment. I may retire from triathlon after Paris. I'm not 100 per cent yet but I'm thinking that and I'll probably stick with cycling."
The inspirational Parker capped a successful 2023 by being named para-athlete of the year at the Australian Institute of Sport sport performance awards in November after claiming another world title in para-triathlon and her first in para-cycling (time trial).
She opened this year with a golden run at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Adelaide from January 13 to 17, winning the H3 individual time trial, the H3 road race and the teams relay.
Now, she turns her focus to the start of the para-triathlon season at the Oceania championships in Stockton on Sunday.
Parker is a five-time champion in the event but is the only athlete listed in her classification this year.
"To have the opportunity to race in my home town, I couldn't ask for anything better really, especially for my first triathlon of the season for 2024," she said.
"It will be a good hit-out and there's quite a few para-triathletes coming to the event from the other categories. Although I won't have any competition, it will still be a good hit-out. It's still Oceania champs but I'm sort of just racing myself."
Parker's racing schedule beyond Stockton is not yet finalised.
"I don't want to rush things, I've still got a long prep ahead of me so I know that I can be ready for the big day when it comes to Paris," Parker said.
Australia's para-triathlon and para-cycling teams for the Paris Paralympics (August 28 to September 8) are expected to be named in July.
The Oceania Para-triathlon is part of the three-day Island Tri festival at Stockton starting Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.