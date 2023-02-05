Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lauren Parker powers to fifth straight Oceania Paratriathlon crown in Newcastle

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 5 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Parker was all smiles as she crossed the finish line to secure another Oceania Paratriathlon crown at Stockton on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle's Lauren Parker could not have been happier as she produced a flawless performance to secure a fifth straight Oceania Paratriathlon title at Stockton on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.