'You never want to be behind the Mariners on the table': F3 Derby fire

Jets coach Ryan Campbell expects one look at the competition ladder to prove motivation enough as Newcastle prepare to host Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The Jets took first blood in the battle for the F3 Derby trophy, winning 1-0 at Gosford in round one.
It was a fiery exchange and the return match should be no different with plenty on the line.
Newcastle are coming off a heart-breaking, stoppage-time loss to Sydney FC, which left them in eighth place on 17 points with nine rounds remaining.
The Mariners are only one point ahead with 18 points, seventh by goal difference.
"We haven't really spoken about it being an F3 derby, I'll probably leave that to closer to the game," Campbell said.
"You don't have to remind professionals though what those type of games mean. We saw the last game and there was a bit of fire in that game.
"And, with us being one point behind them, you never want to be behind the Mariners on the table, so that will be enough motivation for the girls."
The 2-1 loss to Sydney at Leichhardt Oval last Sunday, sealed in the 96th minute and after leading 1-0 at half-time, was Campbell's first in charge.
The pain was still raw when players returned to training on Tuesday.
"It was difficult Tuesday because it was that feeling of we worked so hard and we got nothing ... " Campbell said.
"We believe we're in and around that final six but the only way you get there is to win, so we have to start picking up points in these types of games in order to get that spot."
Campbell has a full complement of players to choose from and a tough job selecting a starting 11.
"It was nice having [forward] Mel [Melina Ayres] back playing but it was also a case of Sophie [Hoban] didn't deserve to not be in the [starting side] either," Campbell said.
"So, Mel being fit and ready for more minutes has also made a more difficult job for me to pick the team for this weekend.
"Lara Gooch is another example. Lara is such an exciting player that hasn't started many matches. Lara is desperate to start. Lara is really trying her best to get in the starting line-up, so she's another one who could potentially come into the squad ... so a headache for me and difficult decisions but that's exactly what you want."
The inaugural F3 Derby trophy will be awarded after the game, determined by the accumulative score across both matches.
Meanwhile, Western United (23) beat leaders Melbourne City (29) 3-1 at AAMI Park on Thursday.
On Saturday, in-form Western Sydney (20) play Brisbane (14) and Adelaide (8) host Perth (22). On Sunday, Wellington (16) are at home to Canberra (10).
Sydney (22) were playing Melbourne Victory (18) on Friday night.
