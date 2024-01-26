Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'You never want to be behind the Mariners on the table': F3 Derby fire

By Renee Valentine
January 27 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising talent Lara Gooch has proven a weapon off the bench and is pushing for a starting spot. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Rising talent Lara Gooch has proven a weapon off the bench and is pushing for a starting spot. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Jets coach Ryan Campbell expects one look at the competition ladder to prove motivation enough as Newcastle prepare to host Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.