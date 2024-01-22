Pained Jets look for positives with eye on F3 Derby and ALW top six

Ryan Campbell expects the pain of conceding a last-gasp winner against defending champions Sydney to provide added motivation during what could prove a make or break period for the Newcastle Jets.
In Campbell's first game in charge after replacing Gary van Egmond as head coach last week, the Jets looked on track to end a six-year drought against the Sky Blues before going down 2-1 at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday night.
Newcastle led 1-0 for almost 40 minutes but Sydney equalised early in the second half then dealt a bitter blow six minutes into stoppage time.
The result elevated the Cortnee Vine-led Sky Blues into a two-way tussle for second place with Perth Glory on 22 points and left the Jets eighth on 17 points, one adrift of the top six as they eye Central Coast (18 points), Wellington (16) then Western Sydney (20).
"They're going to be a team that finishes high up the ladder and ... I thought it was quite an even game overall," Campbell said.
"Both teams gave the other team a lot of problems and it probably would've been a fair result if it was a draw.
"I spoke to [Sydney coach] Ante [Juric] after the game and he was very complimentary of the game. He also felt a little bit sorry for us because of the whole situation of how it ended up happening.
"Even though it's disappointing, I had a good chat to the girls and said: 'We've got to use it as motivation because we've got the Mariners, Wellington and Wanderers coming up, so three really important games against teams that are in and around us on the table'."
The Jets have not taken a point off Sydney since January 3, 2018, when they last made finals.
Although they could not rectify that statistic, there were plenty of positives out of what was a fiery and entertaining round-13 A-League Women's exchange.
Philippines international Sarina Bolden continued her ruthless form, notching a seventh goal in eight appearances with a textbook header to finish Lauren Allan's cross into the 18-yard box in the 16th minute.
Sharpshooter Melina Ayres, in her first start since round two due to a hip issue, laid off the ball for Allan and had some nice passages of play with Bolden in the top third.
Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco, at just 19, produced another stand-out performance marking Vine, who was a handful but struggled to get a decent shot off before providing the assist for Maddie Caspers' 53rd minute equaliser.
"Cicco did an unbelievable job," Campbell said.
"For the level that Courtney Vine has been playing at and, obviously, coming fresh off a World Cup ... I don't think for the entire game Cortnee Vine actually got in behind and past her.
"I thought she had a really good game in that regard and I thought that she proved that the best players in the league find it really hard to get away from her.
"I thought that overall we defended well. We defended with some desperation at times, which is necessary with the way we're playing. We take a lot of risks. We're not sitting back and trying to defend with lots and lots of numbers, so at times it does take desperation."
Zara Kruger, 17, sealed the three points six minutes into stoppage time with a well-executed volley from directly in front after Jets product Kirsty Fenton delivered a long ball beyond Newcastle's defence.
"The way we're trying to play is to be front foot and we're trying to win all games," Campbell said.
"We may have been able to just try and close out the game and just get a draw but, the way the girls have been playing and the belief they have in themselves, they really wanted to go on for the win.
"And, even in the 95th minute they were still trying to win the game. Unfortunately, mistakes happen and we turned the ball over in not the greatest area of the field and something that they'd been doing quite well throughout the game came off.
"It's a difficult one because it's the way we're trying to play and it's the way the girls have been getting a lot of success, but at times it obviously doesn't go your way and that was one of those moments and unfortunately it was so late in the game."
The Jets host the Mariners at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday (5pm).
