Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Pained Jets look for positives with eye on F3 Derby and ALW top six

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claudia Cicco had a big job against Sydney but made life difficult for Matildas star Cortnee Vine. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Claudia Cicco had a big job against Sydney but made life difficult for Matildas star Cortnee Vine. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Ryan Campbell expects the pain of conceding a last-gasp winner against defending champions Sydney to provide added motivation during what could prove a make or break period for the Newcastle Jets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.