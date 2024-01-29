Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

View to feature in Seven's new reno show as property site goes to the next level

Jen Melocco
By Jen Melocco
January 30 2024 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Channel Seven's hotly anticipated new renovation show, Dream Home, is to feature the latest property data from View.com.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jen Melocco

Jen Melocco

National Property News Director, ACM & View.com.au

Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & View.com.au, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.