View to feature in Seven's new reno show as property site goes to the next level

Channel Seven's hotly anticipated new renovation show, Dream Home, is to feature the latest property data from View.com.au.
The renovating reality show to be hosted by Dr Chris Brown will follow the course of six suburban homes transformed by their owners.
View.com.au will step into the show, as it and its agent partners provide data for the price estimation on the show.
It is just one of the Seven Network's leading shows that are to include integration of the fast-growing View.com.au.
Seven's leading Better Homes & Gardens will also feature View.com.au integration.
"The Seven West Media partnership will be taken to the next level with integration in programs including Seven's new renovation show Dream Home, Better Homes & Gardens and the 2024 AFL coverage," said VMG's (View Media Group) Chief Marketing Officer Paul Tyrell.
Seven West have invested $72 million of cash and media services in View Media Group (VMG).
View.com.au is the flagship digital platform of VMG the real estate digital media and agent service business formed by Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, the co-owners of ACM, which publishes this masthead.
The announcement comes as View.com.au's autumn campaign launches this week.
The next step in the property portal's journey comes after a successful launch period through October and November and highlights its unique features.
"View.com.au is doing things differently; to offer a complete view of the market with all 10 million properties, whether they're for sale or not, able to be searched from the one environment has never been done before," VMG's Chief Product Officer, Jordy Catalano said.
"We're excited by what we've learnt during the launch period and the consumer response to the product to date. But we're only just getting started."
"Like with all new product launches, once we get volumes of users on the site we start to learn more about what consumers want.
"This has fed an exciting product road map, with many enhancements in place in time for the Autumn campaign but with many more still to come."
Users will now be able to access a number of key product enhancements.
These include improved homepage search with filtering and surrounding suburb capabilities
There is also the "See All" option, which gives users the complete view of the property market, not just those
properties that are currently for sale.
Other user-friendly enhancements include a continuous vertical scroll for properties on search results along with improved map functionality with dynamic search as the map is moved.
There are also industry friendly improvements for sellers and real estate professionals.
These include improved focus on lead generation for vendors and agents with persistent enquiry buttons, enquire directly from map or list view and ability to enquire from the image carousel.
Another developments comes in buyer leads for unlisted properties via the "Love this property?" enquiry button are to be concierged prior to going to agent partners.
This feature allows users to express their interest on properties that aren't currently for sale, and have an agent contact the owner to discuss a potential sale.
The autumn campaign is also set to feature View.com.au's property eagle.
"The Autumn marketing program will run through until early June with our property eagle as the lead with some tactical extensions due in April," Mr Tyrrell said.
"Like the product, the marketing program aims to do things differently and early response to the campaign has been very strong with 92 per cent of people surveyed having a neutral or positive response to View as a result of the advertising.
"October & November were used to test a few things, build a platform for the brand and seed out the core messaging. With this under our belt and the product enhancements in place, we're now in a great position to hit the market more aggressively and build through Autumn.
He said that along with View.com.au being integrated into Dream Home, Better Homes & Gardens and the 2024 AFL coverage there will also be extensive Out of home media via QMS, ACM coverage across regional Australia and a significant digital spend.
Agent partners of View are also starting to see the results of the new platform with the Premium product generating 10 times more enquiry on average than the Basic (free) listing and the benefit of receiving both vendor and buyer leads for unlisted properties according to VMG's Managing Director of Residential Trent Casson.
"Agents are at the core of everything we do. It's early days but it's really pleasing to see such strong results for our agent partners, particularly the results for the premium listings," Mr Casson said.
"Though it is free to list on view.com.au, we're showing the true value our premium products have in terms of driving page views and enquiry, which will only grow as we build our audiences."
