Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Jets wonder boy racing clock as transfer window nears close

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 30 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets attacker Clayton Taylor. Picture by Marina Neil
Jets attacker Clayton Taylor. Picture by Marina Neil

Teenage sensation Clayton Taylor is racing the clock to be fit for the Jets' blockbuster against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium - his last opportunity to impress before the transfer window closes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.