Jets wonder boy racing clock as transfer window nears close

Teenage sensation Clayton Taylor is racing the clock to be fit for the Jets' blockbuster against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium - his last opportunity to impress before the transfer window closes.
Taylor has missed the past two games - a 3-2 win over Brisbane and a 2-1 loss to A-League leaders Wellington - due to a severe cork he suffered in a roughhouse challenge against Sydney 11 days ago.
The attacking spark plug did a series of run-throughs alongside Jacob Dowse at training on Tuesday away from the main group. His right thigh was strapped.
The rookie 19-year-old made his A-League debut in round one and has reportedly attracted interest from a host of overseas clubs.
However, as yet, nothing has materialised in the form of an offer. The A-League transfer window closes on February 4.
Taylor has been one of the finds of the season, with his ability to get between the lines, beat players one-on-one and create - and finish - scoring opportunities.
He announced his arrival with a wonder goal in the Australia Cup loss to Brisbane and has gone on to score four goals and provide one assist. A constant threat, he had a goal wrongly rubbed out by the VAR against Victory in round two and has won two penalties.
Taylor is contracted to the Jets for another season and coach Rob Stanton is adamant the former Sydney FC youth player would enhance his development here.
"He's not going anywhere at this point in time," Stanton told the Newcastle Herald last week.
"It would have to be a pretty big [transfer] fee at this point. I don't think that's going to happen.
"I think it would be premature for a player after 14 games, no matter how much money.
"It wouldn't be in his best interests to go wandering off just yet. I don't think it's as easy as what people think."
Reno Piscopo (hamstring) was also on light duties.
On the positive side, Tom Aquilina (quad) and Lachy Bayliss (groin) both trained strongly and appear on track for a return.
