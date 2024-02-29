All opinions regarding offshore renewable energy heard

One significant step towards fostering transparency and collaboration was advocacy for a delegation of local representatives to meet with Mr Bowen in Canberra. The delegation to Canberra was a crucial opportunity to bridge the gap between the community and the policy-making process. Minister Bowen offered this delegation an opportunity to share their concerns, insights, and recommendations. The delegation was tasked with providing a set of conditions that they could present to the minister for his consideration when determining the feasibility licences, essentially using this input to create parameters for proponents to work within. I eagerly await their recommendations.