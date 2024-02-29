All opinions regarding offshore renewable energy heard

In recent months, I have been engaging with various stakeholders to gather perspectives on the Hunter offshore renewable energy zone.
These discussions reveal myriad concerns and opinions, and, as a representative committed to serving my community, I want to emphasise the importance of acknowledging and addressing these concerns.
My priority is to have an open line of communication to relay the thoughts and opinions of the community to the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.
Last year I held a community forum, which the minister attended, plus numerous meetings with representatives from the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fish Club, No Coastal Windfarms Port Stephens, and held many discussions with constituents in the community.
One significant step towards fostering transparency and collaboration was advocacy for a delegation of local representatives to meet with Mr Bowen in Canberra. The delegation to Canberra was a crucial opportunity to bridge the gap between the community and the policy-making process. Minister Bowen offered this delegation an opportunity to share their concerns, insights, and recommendations. The delegation was tasked with providing a set of conditions that they could present to the minister for his consideration when determining the feasibility licences, essentially using this input to create parameters for proponents to work within. I eagerly await their recommendations.
I want to assure the community that I have not been silent or indifferent to their concerns. On the contrary, I have been actively working with the community and with the minister to find a solution.
I am committed to navigating the complexities of offshore renewable energy with the community's best interests at heart. I understand the scepticism and criticism and am dedicated to finding a solution that ensures the best possible outcomes.
The road to sustainable energy may be challenging, but with open dialogue and a shared commitment to our community and coast we can harness the winds of change for a brighter and more sustainable future.
Peter Dutton knows an opportunity when he sees one, and the offshore renewable energy zone has become a Trojan horse for the promotion of nuclear power in the Port Stephens region. This raises concerns about transparency and the true motives of the Opposition. Is the focus genuinely on fostering sustainable and clean energy, or is it a political gambit to introduce nuclear power through the back door and onto the Tomaree Headland?
In navigating the complexities of energy policy, it is crucial to separate genuine commitment to renewable energy from political opportunism. The community deserves a transparent and honest conversation about the future of energy in Port Stephens, free from hidden agendas.
Tanya Plibersek, the Minister for the Environment and Water, and Mr Bowen have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to advancing renewable energy laws that align with the need for environmental stewardship and embrace the idea that the shift towards renewables is a necessity and an economic opportunity.
As someone who has deep roots in our coal mining community, I recognise and deeply value the role that coal mining plays in our region's and nation's economy. This industry is a source of prosperity, providing jobs and sustaining families. However, as we stand at the cusp of a rapidly changing global energy landscape, it is incumbent upon us to consider the long-term sustainability of our energy sources.
The Hunter will continue to provide its superior coal to the world for many years, and while coal mining continues to be a significant part of our present, we must simultaneously plan for a future that includes the renewable energy sector.
The transition should be a collective effort, where no citizen is left in the dark figuratively and literally.
This is not about abandoning our roots, but about embracing a balanced and sustainable approach.
I am committed to working collaboratively with our community, industry stakeholders, and the government to find solutions that safeguard both our economic interests and the environmental health of our region.
