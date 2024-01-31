Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Albanese government declares bulk-billing rise, as Medicare turns 40

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 31 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Mark Butler with Hunter MPs and GPs, while campaigning from Opposition in March 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak
Health Minister Mark Butler with Hunter MPs and GPs, while campaigning from Opposition in March 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Albanese government has estimated 10,800 additional trips to the GP were bulk-billed in the Hunter in November and December, since it tripled the bulk-billing incentive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.