Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

The bulk-billing urgent care clinics now open in Hunter-Central Coast area

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
December 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortland MP Pat Conroy at the opening of the Medicare Urgent Care Clinic at Lake Haven. Picture supplied
Shortland MP Pat Conroy at the opening of the Medicare Urgent Care Clinic at Lake Haven. Picture supplied

More than 1600 patients have accessed new bulk-billing clinics in the Hunter New England/Central Coast primary health network since they began to open in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.