Two Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will be established on the Central Coast, the federal government said on Wednesday.
It follows the government confirming a clinic at Cessnock earlier this month.
The Coast clinics will be based at Umina and Lake Haven, areas known for their socio-economic disadvantage.
The clinics provide bulk-billed treatment from doctors and nurses and aim to take pressure off public hospital emergency departments.
The Albanese government has committed to establish 58 of the clinics across the country this year. In March, expressions of interest were called for 14 in NSW.
This led to contracts being awarded to Providence Medical Umina and Coastal Lakes Medical Practice Lake Haven, along with All Ways Healthcare's Cessnock clinic in Vincent Street.
Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Richard Nankervis said the Coast clinics would begin treating patients in November.
The Cessnock clinic is due to open next week.
"By establishing Medicare UCCs, co-located with existing medical centres and nearby to pathology, radiography and pharmacy services, these clinics will deliver much needed care," Mr Nankervis said.
UCCs are intended to provide short-term care for urgent conditions that are not immediately life-threatening.
This includes respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, urinary tract and sexually transmitted infections, closed fractures and minor lacerations, eye injuries and burns.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the clinics were "strengthening Medicare and making it easier to see a doctor".
"The UCCs will make a big difference to patients," he said.
Federal member for Shortland Pat Conroy said the clinics "mean more people will be able to see a bulk-billed doctor or nurse".
"I am consistently told by people in the community that healthcare is their number one concern," Mr Conroy said.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.