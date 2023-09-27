Newcastle Herald
Medicare urgent clinics bulk bill on Central Coast and in Cessnock

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 12:30pm
Anthony Albanese with then Hunter candidates Pat Conroy, Dan Repacholi and Meryl Swanson when the urgent care clinic was announced for Cessnock before the election. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong
Two Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will be established on the Central Coast, the federal government said on Wednesday.

