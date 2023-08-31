Newcastle Herald
Medicare Urgent Care Clinic to take pressure off Cessnock Hospital: Repacholi

Updated September 1 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:18am
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi says the new Medicare Urgent Care Clinic will take pressure off Cessnock Hospital. File picture
All Ways Healthcare, supported by ForHealth, has been selected as the provider for Cessnock Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (Medicare UCC) following an expression of interest process, the federal government has announced.

