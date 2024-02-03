Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Protestors resound calls for Gaza ceasefire at Newcastle Palestine rally

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
February 3 2024 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protestors have staged another demonstration in Newcastle, the second since the New Year, in support of Palestine in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Picture by Simon McCarthy
Protestors have staged another demonstration in Newcastle, the second since the New Year, in support of Palestine in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Picture by Simon McCarthy

Protestors have staged the second rally of the year in support of Palestine in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, demanding the federal government do more to affect a ceasefire in Gaza and calling on Australians to boycott businesses and services with ties to Israel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.