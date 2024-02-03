Search for missing rock fisher at Fingal Bay suspended as coast lashed by rough surf

A man is missing, and two others are in hospital after a group of rock fishers were swept into the ocean at Fingal Bay on Saturday morning.
A wide-scale search and emergency response was triggered at about 9.30am after reports that three men and a woman had been washed into the water off Fingal Island amid rough conditions that battered the Hunter coastline at the weekend.
A man in his 60s was swept underwater and has not been seen since authorities said.
A joint emergency response saw to an extensive search on the water and from the air but the effort was suspended amid dangerous conditions around 6.30pm. Police said they would pick up the operation again at 8am Sunday.
Two men in their 50s and a woman in her 40s, who were able to make it back onto the rocks, had to be winched from a precarious position near Lighthouse Trail, where they were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
One of the men suffered what were believed to be serious head and neck injuries and was flown to John Hunter Hospital. A source there confirmed that he was in a stable condition on Saturday night. The woman, believed to have suffered minor injuries, was also stable but remained in hospital.
Paramedics treated the third man at the scene.
Final Bay Surf Life Savers assisted throughout the day's on-water search effort. A spokesperson said Surf Life Saving assets were stood down due to the dangerous conditions on Saturday afternoon but said Life Savers would be back on the water in the morning.
Winds blowing from the Tasman combined with a southerly swell from the Southern Ocean battered the Hunter coastline on Saturday with high waves between five- and six feet. Surf forecasters noted the strong energy in the swell and fast-moving water. Newcastle Beach was closed due to the conditions where local surf life savers expected beaches would be similarly closed throughout the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for much of the NSW coast, warning coastal activities would be dangerous throughout the weekend.
