Watch the moment Zoe Karipidis scores an unlikely first A-League goal

It definitely wasn't a shot.
Zoe Karipidis was trying to hit in-form striker Sarina Bolden.
But, the Newcastle Jets rookie was nonetheless thrilled to notch her first A-League goal and help secure an important 3-2 win against Wellington at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
"I looked up and you can't miss her," Karpidis said of her intended target.
"You can't miss her hair, you can't miss her voice. So, I just looked up, saw her there. I was aiming for her, on target. She missed it and it just went in the goal.
"I stopped for a minute because I thought Sarina scored and I was just kind of looking then they all ran at me and I didn't really know what to do. I just screamed and celebrated."
The Warnervale 18-year-old, who made her A-League debut in October in the midst of her HSC exams, returned to the Jets starting side after being left out of the squad altogether one week earlier.
Karipidis was one of four forced changes made by coach Ryan Campbell due to COVID and concussion, and the Young Matildas defender seized her opportunity.
She was around 35 metres out when a cleared ball after a Jets free kick landed at her feet.
The rising talent, who was upgraded from scholarship player to a full A-League contract in January, sent a searching long ball back into the goalmouth.
READ MORE: All the latest Newcastle Jets news
It bounced in front of Bolden but was not touched before finding the back of the net.
"I'm pretty stationary at the back, even on set pieces," Karipidis said.
"I'm always at the back, always covering that space so I never really get the opportunity to go up unless I'm running with it.
"So I was really excited about that one. First goal in a while, in a long time."
The 33rd-minute strike cancelled out Mariana Speckmaier's fourth-minute goal for Phoenix.
Isabel Cox broke away from Karipidis down the right then found the Venezuelan international in the Jets' box with a pinpoint pass.
"I was a bit off, a bit on edge and then after that goal I switched on," Karipidis said.
"I just didn't want to let anyone else through. I wanted to keep getting forward, keep being positive as much as positive, try not to let that ruin my game."
The scored remained locked 1-1 at the break before an action-packed second half.
Libby Copus-Brown gave Newcastle a 2-1 lead with a goal from the top of the 18-yard box in the 50th minute after a corner.
Cox put Phoenix back on level terms in the 57th minute then Bolden produced the winner with a long-range effort into the top right corner in the 65th minute.
"We keep working hard to the end, non-stop," Karipidis said of the Jets.
"We keep pressuring those teams. We're going to concede goals with the way that we play but it's how we react from that.
"We're a very resilient, hard-working team. That's one of our best qualities. So, we have no issues when we concede. We just know we're going to keep working hard to get back on top."
The win was the first since Campbell took over from the departed Gary van Egmond.
It elevated the Jets to eighth position on 20 points, one point outside the top six and on level footing with their next opponents Western Sydney.
They face a short turnaround to play the Wanderers in Bathurst on Friday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.