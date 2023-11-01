Travelling across the country to play soccer in the midst of sitting your HSC exams would be unfathomable for most students.
But, after completing her final exam on Tuesday, Zoe Karipidis conceded making her A-League debut in Perth on October 22 was actually a good distraction from study.
The 18-year-old, who hails from Warnervale on the Central Coast, replaced suspended centre-back Alex Huynh in the Newcastle Jets' starting XI against Glory at HBF Park.
There was little time to celebrate the occasion though with the study notes making an appearance during the flight home after post-match.
"We flew out really late, but I was just going through some palm cards," Karipidis said.
"It wasn't anything too hectic. [Playing] definitely took the pressure off some of the stress that I had in the HSC because when you play soccer you're not thinking about all of that stuff."
Karipidis produced an assured performance against Perth. She was solid at the back and made positive forward runs into midfield when the opportunity arose.
Now, the Australian junior representative and Jets Academy graduate has her sights set on more match minutes.
"That was a really great experience, playing next to Tash [Prior] and Cass [Davis] and all of the girls who I looked up to when I was younger," Karipidis said.
"It was unlucky, the result, but it was really fun. I really enjoyed it and I'm keen for next time I get to be on the pitch."
That could come as early as Sunday, when the Jets host Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium. The 5.45pm match is the second fixture in a club double-header with the men kicking off at 3pm.
"I came into this [season] with the mindset that anything is possible," Karipidis said.
"If I work hard, I can earn my spot in the starting 11, which I put a lot of effort into training and worked hard before the season.
"I wasn't expecting it but I really wanted it. That was probably my main goal coming in, even though I'm one of the younger ones, just pushing myself to be good enough to be in that starting line-up."
While Wanderers are yet to post a win in two outings, Newcastle opened their 2023-24 season by beating Central Coast 1-0 then going down by the same scoreline to Perth.
There were no games last weekend due to an international window.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.