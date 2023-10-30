Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Jets captain Cassidy Davis set for club record appearance

By Renee Valentine
October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassidy Davis is eyeing a record appearance for the Newcastle Jets at home this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
Cassidy Davis is eyeing a record appearance for the Newcastle Jets at home this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

Cassidy Davis was knocked back when she first trialled for the Newcastle Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.