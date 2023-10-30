Cassidy Davis was knocked back when she first trialled for the Newcastle Jets.
Over a decade later, the home-grown midfielder and Jets captain is poised to become the club's most-capped female player.
The 29-year-old will make her 132nd appearance for her beloved Newcastle when they host Western Sydney in the second match of a club double-header at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Davis equalled Tara Andrews' record 131 Jets outings in Perth on October 22.
Remarkably, the industrious No.6 has not missed a game since her A-League debut against the Glory on November 9, 2013 and already holds the A-League record, men and women, for the most consecutive appearances.
"This one is pretty special," Davis said.
"Obviously, the consecutive games is cool but I feel like that's done now. The most for the club as a female is pretty special, just because it's for my home-town club.
"I feel like I've given a lot for the club and obviously sacrificed a lot to get to this point, so it means quite a bit."
The unbreakable Davis is playing an 11th season for Newcastle and credits a bit of luck, hard work and a steely determination for her longevity.
"When I finished school I tried out [for the Jets]," Davis said.
"They said you're not quite there and to come back next year. I look back at that year and that probably made me even more determined, to get the push back and told you're not good enough.
"My family have always said, 'Just prove people wrong and work hard', and that's stuck with me as well. Looking back, I just wanted to make that team and didn't really expect to be where I am now."
Hard work is a constant on and off the field.
Davis works two other jobs - she is a community liaison officer for the Jets as well as a teacher's aide - and is also in the final stages of a teaching degree.
On field, the fan favourite has become one of the Jets' most reliable and consistent players.
"Along the way, I think it's just been my work ethic and how much I've given," Davis said.
"You sacrifice a lot of things to be a footballer. But, I'm glad that I could be here for 11 years and now be the most-capped player for the club.
"It's an honour because there have been so many good players who have played here. People like Cheryl [Salisbury], Emily [van Egmond]."
My family have always said, 'Just prove people wrong and work hard', and that's stuck with me.- CASSIDY DAVIS
While Davis has covered plenty of ground and ticked off many milestones, one achievement eludes her - an A-League grand final.
"I just want that trophy at the end," Davis, who played in the 2017-18 semi-finals, said.
"Before I finish my career, that would definitely be a big goal for me - to win a trophy with the club."
The Jets opened their season with a 1-0 win over Central Coast then lost 1-0 in a tight affair to Perth, both on the road.
There were no games last weekend due to an international window with the Matildas playing Olympic qualifying matches in Perth.
The Australian women's soccer team continue to sell out stadiums around the country following on from a record-breaking World Cup on home soil and Davis hoped for a flow-on effort to the domestic competition.
"I think people are getting around it more and starting to recognise the female game for what it is, and if we can get a big crowd and get a win against Wanderers, I think it will be even more special," she said.
The Jets women kick off at 5.45pm at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday with the men playing Wanderers at 3pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.