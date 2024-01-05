Newcastle Jets v Wellington at No.2 Sportsground in round 15 of A-League Women on Sunday.
The Jets face a quick turnaround to play Western Sydney in Bathurst on Friday night. They travel Thursday to Orange before returning home to host Brisbane in Maitland.
The game on Sunday against Phoenix was originally scheduled to be played at Maitland Sportsground but was relocated midweek due to forecast extreme heat in the Hunter.
