You can have it all - a pool and prime spot right near Bar Beach

4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR
This stunning home on a generously sized 632 square-metre block is positioned on the prestigious Parkway Avenue.
With a spectacular kitchen and family room under a vaulted ceiling and a sunny northern aspect with views of its private inground pool among many features, the listing promises to be popular with buyers.
Listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle said this new listing would be sought after by many in the current market looking to secure a spacious, easy-care home only moments from Bar Beach.
"This multi-faceted property will appeal to a wide demographic of buyers," he said.
"Not only to families but also to professional couples or potential retirees," given that 90 per cent of the residence is on ground level, with stairs only required to access a loft from the lounge room and a second loft in the garage.
"The home offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and style where you can immerse yourself in the relaxed and private ambience of this high-end residence," Mr Merlo said.
"Special detail has been given to customised joinery, delivering an abundance of storage that allows no shortage of space throughout the home."
The four-bedroom home - the main with ensuite - additionally offers a formal lounge room with stairs leading to an attic-style loft with generous headroom.
There are operable skylights to allow ventilation and built-in workstation joinery, additional cupboards, and storage, creating the ideal work-from-home, or teenage retreat zone.
A harmonious blend of tiles, carpet and timber flooring leads to the home's entertaining hub, where the family room is enhanced by a high-end gourmet kitchen.
The kitchen features European appliances and a butler's pantry with a Vintec wine fridge.
Additional features include multi-zoned ducted air conditioning, a 10-kilowatt solar panel system, and electric gates to ensure secure parking which lead to an oversized double garage and second loft.
The property's proximity to Bar Beach, beautiful coastal walks, private and public schools, vibrant cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops were all significant additional benefits, Mr Merlo noted.
