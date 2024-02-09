Michael Bell reflects on his pursuit of "every day" life in his art

Bell's own visits to Horseshoe (Dog) Beach with his dogs sparked his interest in the location. It was his poodle Chico that did it. "He was obsessed with Dog Beach," Bell told me in an interview years ago. "Coming down from Nobbys, past the Sea Scouts hall, he would go off. He would like meeting the other dogs as well, the interaction, racing in a gang, running up and down barking. It's another reason I like it, the chaos."