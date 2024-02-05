Suspicious bag at Hamilton prompts man's extradition from Brisbane

DETECTIVES have arrested and extradited a wanted man from Queensland to NSW, where he has been charged with alleged weapon offences.
The 38-year-old man was last seen at a motel on The Entrance Road, The Entrance just before 10pm on Wednesday, January 17 and was reported missing to Sydney City Police Area Command.
Local police commenced inquiries to locate the man who was wanted by virtue of an outstanding apprehension order.
The matter was then referred to State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Cobra. Strike Force Cobra is made up of specialist police who have the capability to target high-risk, wanted criminals for often serious offences.
During inquiries to locate the man, Police Transport Command officers attended Hamilton railway station following reports of a suspicious bag, which they allege belonged to the man.
The bag was searched and found to contain uniform and badges belonging to NSW Police Force, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Ambulance, as well as handcuffs, boots, gloves, a radio, multiple electronics and prescription medication.
The items were all seized to undergo further forensic examination.
On Thursday, February 1, Strike Force detectives, with assistance from Queensland Polic, arrested the 38-year-old at a Mission on Merivale Street in South Brisbane.
On Monday, February 5, detectives applied for, and were granted, the man's extradition to NSW in Brisbane's Magistrates Court.
He was escorted by police and arrived at Sydney Airport on Monday.
The man was then taken to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess arms/ammunition/clothing/accoutrements, and six counts of not police officer/special constable wear etc.
He was refused bail to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, February 6.
