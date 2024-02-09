Make a lifestyle statement with this Art Deco brick beauty

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This captivating home will have you feeling as though you've travelled back in time to the charming Art Deco era of the 1930s, albeit with a full renovation tailored to 21st-century living.
Sitting on a 718 square-metre block, the property features a tiled roof, double garage with storage and professionally designed gardens.
The backyard is immersed in north-easterly sunshine and has the potential for a pool to be added (subject to council approval), which would be visible from the covered alfresco entertaining area with gas barbecue and the impressive stone island kitchen featuring top-tier appliances, butler's pantry and chic Hamptons' styling.
Ornate ceilings, hardwood floors and leadlight windows saturate this four-bedroom home with elegance. Bright and airy interiors and a choice of living areas provide the ideal family setting.
Other features include a gas fireplace, automatic blinds, ducted and split system air conditioning, and a substantial 15kW solar power system. A large lockable shed has storage room for bikes, surfboards and other equipment.
The property is less than 400 metres from The Junction and has easy access to shops, eateries, schools, parks, sporting fields and playgrounds. It's close to Bar Beach or Merewether for a weekend getaway.
