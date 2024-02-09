Hot heats for Bulli Gold Cup this month

The Ladbrokes Bulli Gold Cup has attracted some of the smartest sprinters in NSW, but none of the 30 other greyhounds who will contest series have gone faster at the track than Grant Chappelow's promising dog Overflow Beau.
Four heats of the Group 2 event on February 11 will reveal the eight finalists who will race for $40,000 on Friday February 16.
This will be the 28th running of one of the most prestigious one-turn features in the country, and a race which has been won by some stars of the track including inaugural winner Ultimate Wish, Awesome Assassin, Goodsey, and the event's only back-to-back winner, Pindari Express.
Back in September when Overflow Beau was having just his sixth start, Chappelow put the Bulli Cup into his memory bank.
Overflow Beau clocked a stunning 25.87s, just outside the Bulli 472m track record. "People forget he's run that time," Chappelow said.
"He went to Wentworth Park and up to Brisbane after that, but always in the back of my mind was the Bulli Cup. He's shown he is versatile and can handle one or two-turn tracks. We prepped him for the Zoom Top Maiden [at Goulburn] so he started off on the one-turn, but as soon as I took him to Wenty he trialled 29.7s first look at a two-turn track so you knew he was pretty special wherever he went," Chappelow said.
"It will be interesting to see what he does when he goes back to Bulli.
"But it won't be easy, there are some very smart dogs in the series."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.