Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hot heats for Bulli Gold Cup this month

February 9 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overflow Beau winning in a fast time at Bulli back in September. He will be one of the big hopes in the Ladbrokes Bulli Cup. Picture supplied
Overflow Beau winning in a fast time at Bulli back in September. He will be one of the big hopes in the Ladbrokes Bulli Cup. Picture supplied

The Ladbrokes Bulli Gold Cup has attracted some of the smartest sprinters in NSW, but none of the 30 other greyhounds who will contest series have gone faster at the track than Grant Chappelow's promising dog Overflow Beau.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.