The newest club in Newcastle Netball Tri Series has finalised their teams

After a false start with their first training session washed out, Newcastle Netball Tri Series' newest club will hit the court next week for the season ahead.
Norths have complemented a core group of University players with the addition of some key inclusions.
Goal attack/shooter Imogen McCulloch, who will also play for Central Coast Heart in NSW Premier League, joins Norths from Souths.
The 21-year-old is back on court after missing the bulk of last netball season due to a knee injury.
"Souths have been a great club to me and shaped me to be the player that I am today, so I'm very grateful to them," McCulloch said.
"I have lots of close friends at Norths, so that is why I was driven to the club. It was more a social factor.
"This change is exciting because there's lots of new opportunity for players and Norths has developed a great, up-and-coming netball club."
Central Coast product Madison Hilton fills the void left by the departure of up-tempo goal defence Angela Williams.
The 24-year-old, who has relocated to Newcastle for work, joins Norths with NSW Premier League experience.
The fledgling club also has plenty of rising talent, including Heddon Greta 16-year-old Ellie Stacey.
The NSW 17-and-under player has been named in Norths opens side.
"It's a strong team," Norths coach Rian Hodges said.
"Given Imy has premier league to consider and will probably be on some form of restrictions on Saturdays, that gives us an amazing three shooting options.
"Trials is the only time I've seen Madi, but what I saw was exciting.
"Ellie definitely caught my eye. If we have sickness or injuries, we'll hopefully have her up into the championships side at some stage and work her into the team."
Norths were established with one under-11 girls team in 2019 by Fern Bay's Andrew Fawcett.
The club has quickly grown to this year having several junior teams ranging from under nines to 17s as well as now seniors.
