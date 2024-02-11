Swamped baths and dangerous swells test the skills of brave beachgoers

A MASSIVE tide, swamped ocean baths and a dangerous swell tested the skills of brave Novocastrian beachgoers on Sunday morning.
Those mad enough to hit the surf were met with powerful swells and rough conditions, which also provided NSW Surf Life Savers with the opportunity to brush up on their training.
Cloudy conditions are expected to clear on Monday for a mostly sunny day with the slight chance of a shower.
Temperatures could reach a high of 29, with a possible high of 31 degrees on Tuesday with the potential for a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
Locals should bust out their brollies for the rest of the week, with rain forecast from Wednesday through to Saturday in what looks to be humid conditions.
The mercury could hit 33 degrees on Wednesday, with a sunny morning likely to give way to showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
