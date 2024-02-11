Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Council plans to slash red tape and release handbrake on housing

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 12 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of Charlestown from Highpoint Tower in 2020. Picture by Simone De Peak
A view of Charlestown from Highpoint Tower in 2020. Picture by Simone De Peak

LAKE Macquarie City Council plans to cut red tape and remove roadblocks to development in an effort to ease mounting housing pressure across its suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.