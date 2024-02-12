Three historic Hunter bridges in spotlight

A piece of Australian engineering history has connected parts of the Hunter region for more than 100, and yet it is so understated that many drive past it every day.
Three of the region's historic timber truss bridges that have spanned the Williams and Karuah rivers, and connected Port Stephens, have had their heritage signposted as part of the state government's timber truss bridge conservation initiative.
Cooreei Bridge over the Williams River at Dungog was the first Henry Harvey Dare-type timber truss bridge to be built in NSW.
The Dare design, which dates back to 1905, includes diagonal bracing towards a cross-bar centre, borrowed from similar de Burgh and Allan style bridges.
It was often used to replace the more complex Bennett truss which included cross-bracing on each section.
Dare reworked Percy Allan's design for the earlier timber truss bridges, which resulted in a stronger bridge for Cooreei.
Signage on the Cooreei Bridge shares its story from the award of tender in 1902 to its official opening on August 16, 1905.
The bridge's new signage explains how the lift span was a significant technological feature of 19th century bridge engineering associated with river trade along the Paterson River.
The signage for Monkerai Bridge depict its long history as the second-oldest surviving timber truss bridge in NSW.
The signage was announced in a joint statement by Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, Hunter minister Yasmin Catley, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Emily Suvaal, the deputy MLC for the Upper Hunter.
The timber truss bridges of NSW are managed by Transport for NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.