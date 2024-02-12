Angie McMahon making it through for debut show at Bar On The Hill

ACCLAIMED Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon is bringing her Making It Through Tour to Newcastle in May.
McMahon will perform at the University of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on May 17 as part of her largest Australian tour.
In October McMahon released her second record Light, Dark, Light Again, which featured heavily in album-of-the-year articles and was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize and the triple J Australian album of the year.
Light, Dark, Light Again produced the popular singles Letting Go and Fireball Whiskey.
"Light, Dark, Light Again is a record about facing the fear and learning it can be a portal to something bigger and better," McMahon said.
"It finds that the only certainty in life is that everything ends, and everything begins again - that there is life and death and life again, that there is light and dark and light again."
The album followed McMahon's popular 2019 debut Salt, which featured the track Slow Mover.
Tickets are on sale on February 20 from 11am through oztix.com.au.
