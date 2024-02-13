Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Labor insiders tip two close council preselection battles

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 13 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Labor volunteer stands next to a sign promoting ward two candidate Carol Duncan outside an Adamstown voting booth on council election day in 2021. Picture by Simone De Peak
A Labor volunteer stands next to a sign promoting ward two candidate Carol Duncan outside an Adamstown voting booth on council election day in 2021. Picture by Simone De Peak

Labor insiders expect close preselection battles in wards two and four when party members vote on Saturday to decide who will contest the Newcastle council elections in September.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.