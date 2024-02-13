Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown build depth for shot at NPL men's silverware in 2024

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 13 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Joice, right, battles now Charlestown teammate Nigel Boogaard at Jets training in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cameron Joice, right, battles now Charlestown teammate Nigel Boogaard at Jets training in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Two highly rated former Jets youth players spearhead a long list of recruits for Charlestown as they look to improve on their frustrating finish to the 2023 NPL men's NNSW season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.