Charlestown build depth for shot at NPL men's silverware in 2024

Azzurri led the league for most of last year before dropping points late to finish third then exiting with a 1-0 defeat to Broadmeadow in the preliminary final. They have since lost Jacob Melling, Ryan Frame and Matt Johnson to Central Coast teams, while keeper Nate Archbold (year off), Regan Lundy, Cal Bower (Maitland) and import Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera have also gone.