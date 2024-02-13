Who's playing in the Knights' pre-season trial this week?

Skipper Kalyn Ponga won't feature but a host of Newcastle's first-grade regulars are set for game time against Cronulla in the club's first trial on Saturday.
Ponga is one of only a few top-flight players left off the club's 28-man team list for the clash, which forms part of the NRL's Pre-Season Challenge competition.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has named a strong starting side for the 1.45pm match, minus Ponga, Jayden Brailey, Tyson Frizell, Bradman Best and the club's All Stars representatives in Dane Gagai, Leo Thompson and Adam Elliott.
New English import Kai Pearce-Paul also won't feature as he continues to build his fitness following foot surgery.
Incumbent halves pairing Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings will start at five-eighth and halfback, respectively.
Former Penrith playmaker Jack Cogger was named in the No.14 jersey but is expected to spend time in the halves.
Highly-rated Cessnock junior Fletcher Sharpe will start at fullback.
New recruit Tom Jenkins will make his first appearance in a Knights jersey starting on the wing, while Greg Marzhew resumes duties on the opposite flank.
Krystian Mapapalangi and Enari Tuala, who are vying with Jenkins to fill the wing spot vacated by departed flyer Dominic Young, will start in the centres.
Daniel and Jacob Saifiti make up the front row, while Jed Cartwright and Dylan Lucas start in the back row.
Newcastle's extended bench features a stack of lesser-known players, but includes fellow Englishman Will Pryce.
The Sharks, who were already set to be without halfback Nicho Hynes due to the All Stars match the night prior, named a team missing a raft of their NRL regulars.
1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Enari Tuala
4. Krystian Mapapalangi
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
.7. Jackson Hastings
.8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Jacob Saifiti (C)
11. Jed Cartwright
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Mathew Croker
14. Jack Cogger
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Brodie Jones
17. Tom Cant
18. David Armstrong
19. Fletcher Myers
20. Kyle McCarthy
21. Will Pryce
22. Laitia Moceidreke
23. Riley Jones
24. Paul Bryan
25. Zach Herring
26. Clay Webb
27. Ryan Rivett
28. Sebastian Su'a
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.